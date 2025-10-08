Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP178: Hour 1 - The Monster is Awake
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S14 EP178: Hour 1 - The Monster is Awake

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The monster of unhinged rabid antisemitism has been awakened and too many on the right are falling into it plus Candace Owens is a horrible human being who'd leading people down a dangerous path.

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