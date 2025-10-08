Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP178: Hour 2 - The Shadow of a Lame Duck
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S14 EP178: Hour 2 - The Shadow of a Lame Duck

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

As we head into the midterms Trump is looking at being a lame duck going forward plus with the government shutdown, if there is a recession on the horizon who will the voters blame?

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