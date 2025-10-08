Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP178: Hour 3 - Something is Wrong in China
0:00
-39:07

S14 EP178: Hour 3 - Something is Wrong in China

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There are real problems in China even though they are causing the US a lot of problems plus Jay Jones is hoping people will ignore he's an unhinged lunatic and vote for him anyway.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture