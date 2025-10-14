Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP181: Hour 1 - Now Comes the Hard Part
0:00
-37:01

S14 EP181: Hour 1 - Now Comes the Hard Part

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Erick-Woods Erickson

As Trump arrives home after brokering peace now the hard part starts domestically.

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