Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP181: Hour 2 - The Democrats' Hostages
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-37:16

S14 EP181: Hour 2 - The Democrats' Hostages

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media is mad that the Pentagon has clamped down on leaks within, the National Guard has decreased crime where they have been deployed plus Senate democrats are holding the American people hostage.

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