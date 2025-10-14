Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP181: Hour 3 - The Left Targets ICE
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP181: Hour 3 - The Left Targets ICE

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets be honest, the left wants ICE agents and their families to be threatened or even killed plus young people can't find job because they refuse to do the jobs available.

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