Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP182: Hour 1 - The Guard and Chicago
0:00
-37:04

S14 EP182: Hour 1 - The Guard and Chicago

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's time for the President to let places like Chicago burn if that's what they choose and instead focus on crime in blue cities in red states that actually want help plus SCOTUS takes a look at racially made up redistricting maps.

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