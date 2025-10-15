Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP182: Hour 2 - The YR Edge Lords
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP182: Hour 2 - The YR Edge Lords

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Matt Walsh wants to play nice with degenerates on the right because they might vote with us, we aren't the left, that's what they do plus Senator Markwayne Mullin joins the program to talk about the Schumer shutdown.

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