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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP182: Hour 3 - The Democrats' All Consuming Madness
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S14 EP182: Hour 3 - The Democrats' All Consuming Madness

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are losing the politics and optics of the shutdown plus Trump should work to topple the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

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