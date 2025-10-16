Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP183: Hour 1 - The Global President
0:00
-37:07

S14 EP183: Hour 1 - The Global President

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump goes full blown Bush/Cheney globalist on his desire for Venezuelan regime change plus the left comes for Senator Fetterman because of his support for the Jews.

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