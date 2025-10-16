Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP183: Hour 2 - The Old vs The New
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP183: Hour 2 - The Old vs The New

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Even the most right wing news and opinion outlets are not on board with Pete Hegseth's media clamp down at the Pentagon plus the socialists take over.

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