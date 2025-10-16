Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP183: Hour 3 - American Policies Benefit China
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-37:17

S14 EP183: Hour 3 - American Policies Benefit China

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Don't buy into those pushing 'no enemies to my right', we can beat the left without being the left because we currently are, we have too many rules and regulations for permitting which is why we can't mine rare earth minerals plus the GOP could be in trouble down the road if they win the SCOTUS fight over minority redistricting.

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