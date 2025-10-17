Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP184: Hour 1 - The John Bolton Prosecution Isn't What You Think
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S14 EP184: Hour 1 - The John Bolton Prosecution Isn't What You Think

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

John Bolton's indictment is not a "Trump is going after his critics" moment. Also, the polling for the dems is getting worse.

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