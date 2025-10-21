Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP185: Hour 1 - The Tiger By the Tail
0:00
-38:05

S14 EP185: Hour 1 - The Tiger By the Tail

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump is closer to the middle of the political spectrum than the left is willing to admit because 'Orange Man Bad' plus as the US and other countries solidify behind Ukraine a spotlight appears on how little Russia has accomplished.

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