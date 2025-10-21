Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP185: Hour 2 - The Colombian Problem
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-38:14

S14 EP185: Hour 2 - The Colombian Problem

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The Colombian president calls for the assassination of President Trump, some in the Pentagon have serious concern over Secretary Hegseth's ability to do the job plus the right needs to route out the bad ideas festering on our own side.

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