Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP185: Hour 3 - The Virtuous Cycle of Criminality
0:00
-38:17

S14 EP185: Hour 3 - The Virtuous Cycle of Criminality

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The trap that progressives have created for illegal aliens is at best indentured servitude and at worst modern day slavery plus the politics of the left has ruined health insurance.

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