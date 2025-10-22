Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP186: Hour 1 - The One Big Trump Success You Aren't Talking About
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S14 EP186: Hour 1 - The One Big Trump Success You Aren't Talking About

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's talk about the current state of the economy, tariffs, oil prices and how Trump is doing in each area plus the New York City mayoral race is a complete crap show.

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