Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP186: Hour 2 - Do Republicans Have a Solution?
0:00
-38:11

S14 EP186: Hour 2 - Do Republicans Have a Solution?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Obamacare has ruined healthcare and health insurance in this county and that was by design, the question is can it be fixed plus the right will keep crushing the left if we continue to police our own side and not let the crazies get a foothold.

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