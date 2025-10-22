Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP186: Hour 3 - The Nexperia Problems Are Your Problems
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-38:16

S14 EP186: Hour 3 - The Nexperia Problems Are Your Problems

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Erick-Woods Erickson

China funds left wing environmental groups to stifle US energy for their benefit.

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