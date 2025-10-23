Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP187: Hour 1 - The Ballroom Outrage Nonsense
0:00
-38:07

S14 EP187: Hour 1 - The Ballroom Outrage Nonsense

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has their fainting couches out over their inability to grasp the concept of a renovation at the White House plus Trump is putting more pressure on Russia via sanctions and weapons sales to NATO.

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