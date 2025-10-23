Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP187: Hour 2 - A Very Short WIC
0:00
-38:17

S14 EP187: Hour 2 - A Very Short WIC

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Are democrats going to finally cave and reopen the government plus a bunch of NBA players get arrested by the FBI for illegal betting which begs the question is sports betting just high profile cultural rot?

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