Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP187: Hour 3 - Where's The Beef
0:00
-38:12

S14 EP187: Hour 3 - Where's The Beef

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The cattle market is a mess with high prices on US beef and the import of Argentinian beef plus the New York City communist bowl just had another debate and it went about as well as you'd think.

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