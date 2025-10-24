Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP188: Hour 1 - The Caribbean Escalation
0:00
-38:07

S14 EP188: Hour 1 - The Caribbean Escalation

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Trump is taking aim at the Caribbean as the next national security front plus AG Secretary Brooke Rollins joins the program.

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