Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP188: Hour 2 - The Path of Most Resistance
0:00
-38:16

S14 EP188: Hour 2 - The Path of Most Resistance

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The what and why Trump does the things he does plus your phone calls on a wide range of topics.

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