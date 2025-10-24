Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP188: Hour 3 - Brain Rot
0:00
-38:20

S14 EP188: Hour 3 - Brain Rot

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

This isn't everyone but whether it's MAGA, the media, progressives or Never-Trumpers the brain rot of conspiracy nonsense has taken hold.

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