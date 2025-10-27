Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP189: Hour 1 - Dems Take Trump's Bait Again
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP189: Hour 1 - Dems Take Trump's Bait Again

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump trolls the democrat party to get them off message and just like Pavlov's dog they are conditioned to respond plus a democrat autopsy has just come out and oh boy is it bad.

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