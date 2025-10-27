Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP189: Hour 2 - The Small Business Fallout
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-37:18

S14 EP189: Hour 2 - The Small Business Fallout

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Kelly Loeffler, the administrator of the SBA, joins the program to talk about a wide range of things plus decades of anti-christian views being mainstreamed in democrat politics has finally caught up to them.

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