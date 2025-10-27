Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP189: Hour 3 - Progressives Enable Human Trafficking
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-37:17

S14 EP189: Hour 3 - Progressives Enable Human Trafficking

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Progressives are enabling human trafficking thru their refusal to embrace reality beyond their rabid politics plus the governmental regulatory burden is so high many companies who would go public won't because the cost is too high.

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