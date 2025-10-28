Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP190: Hour 1 - Democrats Have Lost the Plot
0:00
-37:04

S14 EP190: Hour 1 - Democrats Have Lost the Plot

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats have not only lost the plot but lost their ability to successfully navigate difficult politics plus it's clear democrats aren't going to get what they want so why are they continuing to hurt Americans?

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