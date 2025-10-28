Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP190: Hour 2 - Do You Love America?
0:00
-37:12

S14 EP190: Hour 2 - Do You Love America?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats continued focus on stupid things like land acknowledgments don't gain them a single vote because it's just virtue signaling white guilt plus New York is just asking to get clobbered by Mamdani.

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