Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP190: Hour 3 - It's Donald Trump's World. You're Just Living In It.
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S14 EP190: Hour 3 - It's Donald Trump's World. You're Just Living In It.

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump needs to be careful he's not getting set up to fail with how he's going after drug cartels and deportations plus President Trump continues to make moves on the world stage bringing countries together to the advantage of everyone.

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