Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP191: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Turns Against the Democrats
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S14 EP191: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Turns Against the Democrats

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are losing the shutdown war plus neither party will admit that there are real underlying problems with the US economy.

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