Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP191: Hour 2 - Ed Corrigan, International Man of Mystery
0:00
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S14 EP191: Hour 2 - Ed Corrigan, International Man of Mystery

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats waged a war on Trump and republicans during the Biden administration that by any metric they lost terribly plus there is also a little talked about, abject failure, on the part of the Biden administration we need to discuss.

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