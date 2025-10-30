Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP192: Hour 1 - Trump and Xi in South Korea
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP192: Hour 1 - Trump and Xi in South Korea

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump scores deal with China while never seeming to sleep. The Dems have taken the American people hostage to enrich the insurance companies.

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