Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP192: Hour 3 - The Witches on the Right
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-37:18

S14 EP192: Hour 3 - The Witches on the Right

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Christians in politics are very, very quiet about a woman who has not just practiced, but advocated occult practices being advanced for the Surgeon General's nomination.

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