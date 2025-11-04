Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP194: Hour 2 - Election Day in America
0:00
-39:11

S14 EP194: Hour 2 - Election Day in America

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The communist is poised to win the mayoral race in New York plus what does the polling tell us about the impact to electoral chances for either party.

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