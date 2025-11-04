Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP194: Hour 3 - Pence on Cheney, Antisemitism, and Conseravatism
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S14 EP194: Hour 3 - Pence on Cheney, Antisemitism, and Conseravatism

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Mike Pence joins the program plus what are the practical implications of the continued shutdown now that there is small pressure from the right to ditch the filibuster.

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