Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP195: Hour 1 - Election Aftermath
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-38:53

S14 EP195: Hour 1 - Election Aftermath

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans got trounced last night but what does it actually mean and what can be learned from it.

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