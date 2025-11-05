Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP195: Hour 2 - The Supremes Meet the Tariffs
0:00
-39:03

S14 EP195: Hour 2 - The Supremes Meet the Tariffs

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The Trump administration is not doing well in front of SCOTUS today as they decide on the legality of their tariff overreach plus the President is just flat wrong on the filibuster even as people like Senator Hawley say otherwise.

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