Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP195: Hour 3 - It Is Still the Economy, Stupid
0:00
-39:18

S14 EP195: Hour 3 - It Is Still the Economy, Stupid

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's the economy stupid and the sooner the GOP embraces this the sooner the Mamdani election will be a one off and not the beginning of the end plus social media isn't real life.

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