Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP196: Hour 1 - The Planes Stop Flying
0:00
-39:01

S14 EP196: Hour 1 - The Planes Stop Flying

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats with the help of President Trump are trying to goad Republicans into getting rid of the filibuster plus AI might be headed the way of Enron.

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