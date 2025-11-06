Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP196: Hour 2 - Divergence and Convergence
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-39:06

S14 EP196: Hour 2 - Divergence and Convergence

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

With more data coming out from Tuesdays election let's take another look at lessons that should be learn but probably won't plus has the President gone too far with his deportations?

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