Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP196: Hour 3 - Don't Lean Into Mamdani
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S14 EP196: Hour 3 - Don't Lean Into Mamdani

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Erick-Woods Erickson

It would be a mistake to make Mamdani a bigger deal than he is because it'll be ineffective across the nation.

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