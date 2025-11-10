Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP197: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Shuts Down
0:00
-37:01

S14 EP197: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Shuts Down

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The shut down has ended but was there a single winner from this complete clown show plus is society starting to heal from the horrific social contagion of trans insanity?

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