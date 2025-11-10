Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP197: Hour 2 - Economic Stupidity
0:00
-37:11

S14 EP197: Hour 2 - Economic Stupidity

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Erick-Woods Erickson

There are a lot of bad economic ideas out there but the idea of 50yr mortgage has to be at the top of the list plus David Huey from Hungry For a Day stops by as we head into the holidays.

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