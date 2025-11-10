Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP197: Hour 3 - The Government v the Social Safety Net
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP197: Hour 3 - The Government v the Social Safety Net

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Our over reliance on government has allowed our churches to bow out of taking care of those in their community.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture