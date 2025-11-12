Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP199: Hour 1 - The President Steps In It
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S14 EP199: Hour 1 - The President Steps In It

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President commented on HB1 visas last night, did he have a point or was he wrong? Lets dig in.

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