Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP199: Hour 2 - Back to Epstein's Island
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP199: Hour 2 - Back to Epstein's Island

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Giving, no matter how much you can do, is a powerful act plus the media and democrats have rediscovered Epstein so they can avoid the fact they have no economic vision for America.

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