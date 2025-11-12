Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP199: Hour 3 - China is Imploding
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP199: Hour 3 - China is Imploding

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Hegseth is purging the wokes from the military, China is in a very weak position but Trump won't lay the hammer down plus the GOP needs to come up with viable healthcare solutions.

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