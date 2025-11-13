Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP200: Hour 1 - I Hate Them All
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP200: Hour 1 - I Hate Them All

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Neither side is really doing a thing about the economy because they would rather deflect away from their failings.

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